On Friday morning, the New York Giants released a statement on their official website, stating three players had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Over the course of [Thursday] night, we were notified that three Giants players have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read. “The players were immediately notified to self-isolate, and the contact tracing process is underway. “Because of the bye week, the Giants office is closed today. Players and coaches will resume work on Monday with an adjusted schedule. “The Giants and all teams are currently operating under the league’s intensive protocol for the remainder of the season. As in all matters relating to positive test results and close contacts, we are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer.”

It has yet to be reported who tested positive, but according to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, it wasn’t punter Riley Dixon or long snapper Casey Kreiter. Due to placekicker Graham Gano’s positive test and subsequent placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, the Giants put Dixon and Kreiter on the list — both were either high-risk or close contacts.

Dixon and Kreiter are NOT two of the three Giants players who tested positive today. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) November 20, 2020

Fortunately, the Giants are on a bye week, but there are a number of steps to follow before activating a player who tested positive. Therefore, it’s uncertain if these guys will be good to go for next Sunday’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals should the Giants need them.