The New York Giants have added reinforcements in the wide receiver room, claiming Dante Pettis off waivers.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Giants claimed wide receiver Dante Pettis. The San Francisco 49ers recently released Pettis, who they selected in the second round (No. 44 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

As with all new roster additions amid the pandemic-impacted 2020 campaign, Pettis needs to undergo the mandatory six-day COVID-19 protocol before formally joining the team. Michael Eisen of the Giants official website writes the team will likely add him to the roster on Monday or Tuesday of next week. Having said that, he won’t be with the Giants for their Week 9 matchup in Washington on Sunday.

Pettis underwent a promising rookie campaign two years ago, catching 27 balls for 467 yards and five touchdowns over the course of 12 games (seven starts).

Nonetheless, he didn’t possess a concrete role with the 49ers this year after their Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, a game in which he saw time on 73% of the team’s offensive snaps.

His playing time as a receiver declined, to the point where he wasn’t on the field for a single offensive snap in the Week 4 loss to Philly. In last Sunday’s loss to Seattle, Pettis saw just three snaps of offensive playing time.

He did not record a single catch and was targeted just once during his 2020 49ers stint.

Pettis earned some time in the return game this year, but nowhere near a significant amount. He returned one kick for the 49ers (18 total yards) along with just two punts (14 total yards). A lost fumble on the lone kick return in Week 8 very much could’ve been the final straw for the organization.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Niners didn’t succeed in trading him prior to the Tuesday deadline.

The former Washington Husky did find much success as a punt returner during his collegiate days though (90 returns, 1,274 yards, 14.2 yards per return, nine touchdowns through 52 total games), so there’s a chance the Giants could look for him to contribute in those regards.