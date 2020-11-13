New York Giants Golden Tate
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Golden Tate is owning up to his Week 8 outburst, an action that caused the New York Giants to deactivate him for Week 9.

The past few weeks, it’s been “Golden Tate this” and “Golden Tate that,” but not because of his on-field performances. The seemingly frustrated New York Giants wideout voiced his displeasure during the team’s Week 8 loss to Tampa Bay, ultimately screaming “throw me the damn ball” towards the sideline and then “throw me the ball” into ESPN’s end zone camera.

His outburst led to the Giants providing him with scout team reps in practice last week and his eventual deactivation for Week 9’s matchup with Washington.

Nevertheless, the punishment is now over, and Tate is owning up to his wrongful actions and looking to move forward.

“If you know me, you know my game…I play with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion, and I just got caught up in the moment,” he said. “I was wrong to draw attention to myself and I take full responsibility for that. I handled it the wrong way and brought negative attention to our organization. It was something that won’t happen again.”

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Tate was not trying to persuade the Giants to trade him — that Week 8 loss was just a day prior to the NFL trade deadline.

The 32-year-old additionally addressed his wife’s actions on social media, in which she heavily criticized the Giants’ usage of him.

Tate suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s practice, but should be good to go for Sunday’s game against his former team — the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Joe Judge is “optimistic” about the situation and states Tate has undergone a great week of practice.

Tate hasn’t experienced a phenomenal season on the stat sheet, but the Giants are hoping he can consistently be that extra target Daniel Jones needs in the passing game. Utilizing Tate correctly is something both Jones and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett are going to need to figure out moving forward, but when they do, the Giants should be able to effectively spread the field against opposing defenses.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU