Golden Tate is owning up to his Week 8 outburst, an action that caused the New York Giants to deactivate him for Week 9.

The past few weeks, it’s been “Golden Tate this” and “Golden Tate that,” but not because of his on-field performances. The seemingly frustrated New York Giants wideout voiced his displeasure during the team’s Week 8 loss to Tampa Bay, ultimately screaming “throw me the damn ball” towards the sideline and then “throw me the ball” into ESPN’s end zone camera.

His outburst led to the Giants providing him with scout team reps in practice last week and his eventual deactivation for Week 9’s matchup with Washington.

Nevertheless, the punishment is now over, and Tate is owning up to his wrongful actions and looking to move forward.

"I was wrong to draw attention to myself and I take full responsibility for that." – Golden Tate on the incident during the Buccaneers' game pic.twitter.com/Vi9ibN8OBW — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 13, 2020

“If you know me, you know my game…I play with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion, and I just got caught up in the moment,” he said. “I was wrong to draw attention to myself and I take full responsibility for that. I handled it the wrong way and brought negative attention to our organization. It was something that won’t happen again.”

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Tate was not trying to persuade the Giants to trade him — that Week 8 loss was just a day prior to the NFL trade deadline.

Golden Tate said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions. Emotions got the best of him and he got caught up in the moment. Called it “unacceptable” and apologized to the team, GM and coaches. He said his intentions weren’t that he was trying to get traded. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 13, 2020

The 32-year-old additionally addressed his wife’s actions on social media, in which she heavily criticized the Giants’ usage of him.

#Giants #Tate on wife's posting – wasn't aware at the time that she had posted …. says she is his biggest fan….disagrees with her taking her thoughts public, but will always have her back….says it's unfortunate the issue and his body language drew negative attention — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) November 13, 2020

Tate suffered a knee injury during Thursday’s practice, but should be good to go for Sunday’s game against his former team — the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Joe Judge is “optimistic” about the situation and states Tate has undergone a great week of practice.

Joe Judge said he's "optimistic" about WR Golden Tate (knee). They're going to see how he looks first though. Also added he's had a tremendous week of practice. #giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 13, 2020

Tate hasn’t experienced a phenomenal season on the stat sheet, but the Giants are hoping he can consistently be that extra target Daniel Jones needs in the passing game. Utilizing Tate correctly is something both Jones and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett are going to need to figure out moving forward, but when they do, the Giants should be able to effectively spread the field against opposing defenses.