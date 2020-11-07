After his outburst in Monday’s Week 8 loss, Golden Tate will not suit up for the New York Giants against the Washington Football Team.

Joe Judge isn’t messing around, and is ultimately setting the tone for the culture he prefers.

After screaming “throw me the damn ball” towards the sideline and then “throw me the ball” into the end zone camera during Monday night’s loss, Golden Tate will not travel to Washington for the New York Giants‘ Week 9 matchup. The team’s official Twitter account reported the news on Saturday afternoon.

Wide receiver Golden Tate is not accompanying the team on its trip to play Washington. Tate will not play in tomorrow’s game. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 7, 2020

The Giants receiving corps will thus include Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, C.J. Board, Austin Mack, and potentially an elevated practice squad receiver for depth purposes.

After the outburst in the midst of the 25-23 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Judge addressed the situation to both his team and the media and additionally conversed with Tate.

The veteran then found himself taking scout team reps on both Thursday and Friday, with practice squad receivers finding reps over him.

The Giants tried to move Tate prior to Tuesday afternoon’s NFL trade deadline, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Nonetheless, a deal didn’t materialize.

WR Golden Tate is a player the Giants are trying to move. The money (still owed almost $4.5M this year) could be prohibitive. But Tate’s role with Giants has been shrinking (54% of snaps on Monday night). Only 5 targets past two weeks. Frustration growing? “Throw me the ball!” pic.twitter.com/pZ85vmiyue — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 3, 2020

Tate definitely still carries the potential to make plays for this team and did so on Monday night when he caught a late Daniel Jones touchdown pass to bring the Giants within two of Tampa Bay.

His Big Blue tenure up to this point has been less than stellar though. He’s missed six games through a season and a half and has only caught 22 balls for 226 total yards this year.