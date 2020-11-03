Golden Tate’s wife, Elise, had a lot to say about the New York Giants’ usage of her husband during Monday night’s loss.

It’s clear Golden Tate‘s role has decreased this year in comparison to last season — his first with the New York Giants. Daniel Jones doesn’t target him as much as others and Jason Garrett doesn’t provide him with the reps he likely feels he deserves.

And while Tate hasn’t aired his frustrations too much (with the exception of him yelling “throw me the ball” into the camera during Monday night’s loss), his wife certainly had a decent amount to say.

Via her personal Instagram account on Monday, Elise Tate criticized the Giants for not targeting or utilizing the veteran receiver the way she believes they should.

Golden Tate’s wife on Instagram pic.twitter.com/vRh1bVeNr1 — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) November 3, 2020

Elise noted her husband “always comes down with the ball” and is “WIDE OPEN ALL GAME.” Quarterback Daniel Jones either disagrees or isn’t watching the same game she’s watching, considering Tate has been targeted a combined six times over the last three games, reeling in four catches for 81 yards and a pair of scores.

Tate’s wife additionally wrote, “year 11 he knows what he doing! HE’S HEALTHY! and every damn time he gets an opportunity it’s a big play. Ain’t no way this BS gonna hurt his stats this [year] [because] he doesn’t get targets. FEED HIM THE BALL.”

His role isn’t the most consistent either. After seeing time on 92 and 75% of the team’s offensive snaps respectively against the 49ers and Rams, Tate was on the field for just 47 and 51% of the offensive reps over the course of the last two games.

There’s a real possibility Tate played his final game for the Giants on Monday night, a matchup in which he caught a late touchdown pass from Jones. With the 2020 NFL trade deadline approaching (Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET), the Giants could indeed use the veteran as a trade chip.