Episode No. 50 of the Wide Right Podcast discusses the Corey Ballentine release and previews the New York Giants-Eagles matchup.

We’ve arrived at episode No. 50 of the Wide Right Podcast, and boy do we have much to discuss on this milestone edition of the program.

To begin, we’ll talk about the recent release of cornerback Corey Ballentine. The New York Giants decided to waive the 2019 sixth-round pick on Tuesday after a below-average 1.5 years with the team. Ballentine struggled mightily this season when he did see the field, and the coaching staff seemingly preferred other defensive backs over him.

Thus, his tenure in blue has concluded, but he doesn’t need to move. On Wednesday, the New York Jets claimed Ballentine off waivers.

We then move on to discuss the latest news involving rookie inside linebacker Tae Crowder. The Giants designated the 2020 seventh-rounder for return on Wednesday after he hit injured reserve with a hamstring injury three weeks ago. This means he’ll likely play Sunday against the Eagles, or else the Giants would’ve waited to begin the 21-day timetable before officially activating him.

Crowder was starting at the inside linebacker spot alongside veteran Blake Martinez prior to the injury. If you can recall, he’s the one who executed the go-ahead scoop-and-score late in the fourth quarter of the Week 6 victory over Washington.

And finally, we’ll preview Big Blue’s upcoming matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is a crucial game for the Giants — they’re just one win behind the division-leading Eagles despite sitting in the basement of the NFC East.

You can listen to episode No. 50 of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.