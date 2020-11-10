The New York Giants have waived second-year cornerback Corey Ballentine, who began the 2020 season as a starter.

Some tenures are long, others are short. Corey Ballentine‘s in East Rutherford was obviously the latter.

On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced via their official Twitter account that the organization had waived the second-year cornerback. The Giants selected Ballentine in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Washburn University.

Ballentine was a starter to begin the year after the release of 2019 first-round pick DeAndre Baker. Nonetheless, the struggles were imminent — he participated on 92 and 45% of defensive snaps in the first two games before seeing 19 snaps of defensive playing time combined over the following seven weeks.

During his time in the secondary, Ballentine allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 6-of-8 passes for 79 yards and a 145.3 rating. The Giants have looked to Isaac Yiadom and Ryan Lewis to man the starting cornerback spot opposite James Bradberry since his benching.

Overall, there may have been some decent moments here and there, but the Ballentine-Giants era wasn’t one to be very fond of, to say the least.

To coincide with this move, the Giants activated left guard Will Hernandez, who was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and missed the last two games. Rookie fifth-round pick Shane Lemieux thus started in his place.

Big Blue additionally activated wide receiver Dante Pettis, who they claimed off waivers last week. Pettis most recently played for the San Francisco 49ers but didn’t possess a concrete role prior to his release.