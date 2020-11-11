Just one day after the New York Giants waived Corey Ballentine, the New York Jets have claimed the second-year corner.

Corey Ballentine has found a new team, and fortunately, he doesn’t need to move at all.

The New York Jets claimed the second-year cornerback on Wednesday after the New York Giants waived him on Tuesday. Big Blue originally selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University.

We've claimed CB Corey Ballentine. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 11, 2020

Ballentine struggled for the majority of his Giants tenure and couldn’t locate a concrete role within the team’s defense. After a so-so rookie campaign, the 24-year-old started the Giants’ first two matchups of 2020 against the Steelers and Bears. Nonetheless, his on-field issues led to him seeing just 19 combined snaps of defensive playing time from Weeks 3-9, and eventually, his release.

Through 22 career games with the Giants, Ballentine allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 33-of-50 passes (66%) for 472 yards and five touchdowns.

Ballentine now needs to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 protocols prior to joining his new team, but since the Jets have a bye in Week 10, he could indeed be ready for their next matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (Nov. 22).

It’s unclear what exact role he will inherit, but the young defensive back participated in a number of different spots while with the Giants, including in the slot, on the outside, and as a returner. Thus, the Jets possess options.

Ballentine now joins a defensive backfield that’s struggled for the majority of the 2020 season. The Jets are currently 29th in the league with 281.8 passing yards allowed per game.