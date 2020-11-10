Get ready for an unpredictable four days of golf at Augusta National when The Masters gets underway starting Thursday with a betting special from William Hill that is anything but unpredictable.

William Hill has an awesome offer ahead of this year’s Masters in which it is giving new players in New Jersey a shot at 100% no-brainer odds.

Simply bet $5 on any golfer to win The Masters. If that player wins, not only will you win the standard market payout, but William Hill will also add $100 of bonus cash when that players makes his first par. Even he doesn’t win? Good news. It doesn’t matter. William Hill is still paying out $100 as long as the player makes at least one par throughout the tournament.

Click here and use promo code ESNYSPORT to get 20-1 odds on the 2020 Masters with William Hill Sportsbook.

It doesn’t matter if you back a heavy favorite such as Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Jon Rahm, or if you put your money on a long shot. If that player records at least one part, you win.

20-1 Masters Odds at William Hill

With a wide open field that’s packed with skilled golfers, selecting the likely winner of this year’s Masters is no easy task. However, with this offer from William Hill, new players that sign up and make a sportsbook deposit can select any member of the field to win the event and then catch a 20-1 (+2000) payout if that golfer registers at least one par.

The likelihood that any of the field’s golfers cashes in on this offer is extremely high, while it’s a virtual lock that any of the biggest favorites will get it done. Either way, with such a low buy-in, this is a gotta-have offer.

While other big risk-free bets feature higher dollar amounts, the perks here are twofold:

Minimal risk and a minimal first deposit is required to opt, so there’s very little financial commitment. The proposition is almost certain to cash. A pro golfer register–of which you can pick any–is going to notch at least one par.

How to Grab This William Hill Masters Special

If you’re betting on The Masters, then William Hill is the place to do it. With the opportunity basically cash in on what amounts to a guaranteed $100 by backing any bettor to win the tournament at $5, this is arguably the most-clear cut Masters promo available at legal online sportsbooks.

Here’s how to get it.

Click here to sign up with William Hill. Be sure to enter promo code ESNYSPORT.

Make a first deposit of at least $10.

Bet $5 on any golfer to win The 2020 Masters.

Note that the golfer’s odds don’t matter. It also doesn’t matter if the golfer goes on to win the event. If he records at least one par, William Hill pays $100 in free bets.

