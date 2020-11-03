Let’s take a look at this week’s Giants vs. Washington line and odds.

After another close loss, this time at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Giants open up as 3.5-point underdogs on the road against Washington. The moneyline is currently +155 for the Giants and -186 for Washington while the total is set at over-under 41.0.

The Giants have now suffered two consecutive losses by a combined three points and will attempt to notch their second victory over Washington this season.

Giants vs. Washington Week 9 Live Odds

Here is a look at the live Giants vs. Washington odds. Check back here throughout the week as the market changes.

Spread

The only game the Giants have been favored in this year was their Week 6 home matchup against Washington. But this time around, the Giants open up as road underdogs and will lay 3.5 points to the Football Team, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The oddsmakers prefer Washington likely due to the difference in scheduling between either team. While the Giants are coming off a short week (having played this past Monday night), the Football Team hasn’t played since Oct. 25. Prior to their Week 8 bye, Washington ousted the division-rival Dallas Cowboys by a score of 25-3.

Washington is now in second place in the NFC East at 2-5, while the Giants sit in last at 1-7.

This spread is a tad bit questionable in my opinion though. The Giants have hung in there in almost every game they’ve played this year, losing to the Bucs by two, Rams by eight, and Bears by four. Washington, on the other hand, carries an average losing margin of 12.8 points, with one of its two wins coming against a Cowboys team that doesn’t employ a legitimate active starting quarterback amid the injury-related loss of Dak Prescott.

Moneyline

Oddsmakers additionally believe Washington will win outright, again likely due to the schedule advantage the Football Team carries. Washington is -186 in comparison to the Giants’ +155.

This also comes despite the fact that the Giants won outright during these two teams’ previous meeting after a go-ahead scoop-and-score from rookie linebacker Tae Crowder led to a 20-19 Big Blue victory.

You can make the argument that Washington is the better of the two ballclubs though. While the Football Team has emerged victorious over the Eagles and Cowboys already this season, the Giants lost to either NFC East foe and haven’t won against them since the 2016 campaign. Nonetheless, you do need to take into account that the Giants faced Prescott for much of the game prior to Andy Dalton’s entrance, while the Football Team faced both Dalton and rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci when they played Dallas.

Total

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the total is currently set at over-under 41.0, a fairly low but reasonable mark.

Either offense has experienced a significant number of issues scoring points this season. Ahead of Week 9, the Giants are 31st in the league with 18.1 points per game, while Washington is right above them in the No. 30 slot with 19.0 average points scored.

On the contrary, both defenses have been relatively strong on the scoring front.

Washington’s unit is 11th in the NFL with 23.6 points allowed per game while the Giants are tied for 14th with 24.9 points allowed per game.

Betting Trends

This is the first game in which Washington is favored this season, so it’s fitting that it’s against the Giants. Big Blue, on the other hand, has lost each of the seven games in which it was an underdog. Overall, the Giants are 5-3 against the spread while Washington is 3-3-1.

As far as the total is concerned, the Giants have hit the under in five of their eight games, while Washington has hit the under in four of its seven matchups.

In regard to winning outright, the Giants are 1-7 entering this game as the Football Team is 2-5.

Giants vs. Washington Prop Bets

As of Tuesday, the player and team prop bets have yet to be released on DraftKings Sportsbook. Nonetheless, there are two game props to consider.

To go into Overtime

Yes: +950

No: -2500

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -137

Even: +107

