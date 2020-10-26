Let’s take a look at the Jets vs. Chiefs line for this Week 8 AFC battle.

The Jets vs. Chiefs line shows the Chiefs are 19.5-point favorites. This is the biggest spread of the 2020 NFL season. The moneyline also heavily favors the Chiefs at -2000 while the Jets are +1200. In regard to the total, the over-under currently sits at 48.5.

Jets vs. Chiefs Week 8 Live Odds

Spread

There’s no sugarcoating it, this spread is absolutely massive and much larger than the spread for the Week 7 Jets-Bills matchup, which had Buffalo open up as a 10.5-point favorite. Despite the fact that the Jets kept the Bills in check (and looked to slightly improve), oddsmakers don’t like them whatsoever in this matchup. Needless to say, this might be an ugly defeat for New York. Still, with a spread this big, it could play poorly and still cover DraftKings Sportsbook‘s 19.5-point spread.

Sure, the Chiefs are one of the top teams in the league and sit as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, while the Jets are a winless ballclub that could be en route to the No. 1 overall draft pick. But numbers don’t lie, and the numbers suggest the Jets carry a great chance at covering.

Over the last 17+ seasons, teams who are at least 20-point underdogs are actually 6-1 against the spread, and the Jets have an opportunity to improve that mark to 7-1 on Sunday. This comes in spite of the fact that the Jets are 1-6 against the spread this year, with that lone spread victory coming this past Sunday against the Bills (lost by eight).

The Chiefs are 5-2 against the spread though and do sport a powerful enough offense to overwhelm this struggling Jets defense for 60 minutes. Kansas City is fifth in the NFL in scoring (31.1 points per game) while the Jets are allowing 29.0 points per game (tied for 24th).

The Chiefs surely possess the ability to oust the Jets by at least 20 points, particularly after watching how the two teams played in Week 7.

Moneyline

The moneyline, however, is a different story. While I believe the Jets will cover, I don’t think there’s a chance they actually win this matchup outright. The Chiefs are just way too talented on either side of the ball in comparison to the Jets. And considering the Chiefs have home-field advantage at Arrowhead Stadium, I don’t think there’s any question as to who will emerge victorious in this game.

There is indeed a risk to taking the Chiefs on the moneyline though. On DraftKings Sportsbook, a $2000 bet would earn you a profit of just $100, so bettors may just bite the bullet and place $100 on the Jets in hopes of somehow earning a $1200 profit. The guess here is that there won’t be many bettors rushing to be the moneyline either way in this one.

Total

The total is currently set at 48.5.

If you’re taking the over, you’re likely banking on the Chiefs to put up the bulk of points. New York’s scoring woes continued against the Bills on Sunday, as the Jets put up a measly 10 points and are still last in the NFL with just 12.1 points per game.

If the over is going to hit, the Chiefs seriously may need to score 35-40 points, and while the Jets defense isn’t stellar, that’s a big ask.

For what it’s worth, the Jets and Chiefs have each hit the under in four of their seven games in 2020.

Jets vs. Chiefs Props

Player and team props have yet to be released as of Monday but should be revealed later in the week on DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, there is currently one game prop.

Total Points Odd/Even

Odd: -129

Even: +100

