Le’Veon Bell is joining a Super Bowl contender in the Kansas City Chiefs after parting ways with the New York Jets.

The ridiculous Kansas City Chiefs offense just got a little bit better with the addition of Le’Veon Bell. Following his release from the New York Jets, Bell had a list of three teams he was considering signing with—the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins.

Luckily for the Jets, he’s leaving the AFC East, but Bell will still have his chance at revenge in Week 8 when his Chiefs host the Jets.

Bell is joining an offense that is led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Going to Reid’s offense from Adam Gase‘s is like going to first class after being locked away in the cargo hold.

Make no mistake, Bell is still one of the best and most versatile running backs in all of football. We can expect Reid to unlock his full potential—something Gase didn’t appear interested in even trying to do. Bell can run between the tackles, outside the tackles, split out wide as a receiver, and even in the slot. Gase barely scratched the surface on how to use Bell in New York.

Due to the NFL’s COVID restrictions, Bell will not be able to join the Chiefs this Monday when they take on the Bills, but he is likely to be ready for Week 8 against the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs were already the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl this season and Bell’s addition just adds even more firepower to an offense with an embarrassment of riches.

