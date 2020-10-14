Following the release of All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase deflected an entirely relevant question.

In a shocking development on Tuesday night, the New York Jets released Le’Veon Bell after trying to trade the All-Pro running back. He and his head coach Adam Gase butted heads throughout his time in New York and that was the obvious reason the Jets moved on from Bell.

Rather than answering legitimate questions for the ugly divorce with Bell, Gase is deflecting questions and refusing to provide the fanbase with answers. Here’s how one interaction between Gase and ESPN’s Rich Cimini unfolded.

Adam Gase on if he misused Le'Veon Bell: "It's irrelevant at this point" pic.twitter.com/EZxrkdidUF — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 14, 2020

Cimini: Do you think (Bell) can still be a productive back in the league? Gase: I’m sure he’ll get an opportunity somewhere else and we’ll see what happens. Cimini: Do you agree with the perception that you misused him? Gase: It’s irrelevant at this point. Cimini: But Adam when a team makes a free agent investment that large and it ends before two seasons, I think the fans are interested in knowing why it didn’t work out with a player of that stature. Gase: It didn’t work out. It didn’t work out and we’re going to focus on this game right now.

That’s as bad of an answer as a coach can give. Gase misused Bell during his short tenure with the Jets and that’s a completely relevant question that he needs to answer. It’s a fact that Gase misused Bell, but don’t take my word for it, listen to what Gase said during the offseason.

“(We need to) make sure we do a good job of creating more plays for ourselves,” Gase said in August. “When we’re coming out of games and we have 52 plays, 53 plays… we need to get up to that 65-70 range, and now we can use him more.

“It’s just about getting the ball in his (Bell’s) hands.”

It’s easy to blame injuries for why Bell didn’t get many touches this season, but he was healthy for the vast majority of 2019 and he was criminally underused. That likely wasn’t changing in Gase’s antiquated, last-place offense even with a healthy Bell.

