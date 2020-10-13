The Le’Veon Bell saga is over in East Rutherford. Ahead of Week 6, the New York Jets have decided to release their starting running back.

The New York Jets–Le’Veon Bell marriage has arrived at a divorce.

On Tuesday, the team decided to release the veteran running back after signing him prior to the 2019 campaign. The Jets were reportedly shopping Bell before the ultimate decision.

General manager Joe Douglas released a statement via the team’s official Twitter account.

“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” Douglas said. “The Jets organization appreciates Le’Veon’s efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.”

Bell played in just two games this year, missing the Weeks 2, 3, and 4 matchups due to a hamstring injury.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Jets had been trying to move Bell for weeks, but couldn’t find any takers.

The Jets had been trying to trade Le'Veon Bell for several weeks, according to a source. They couldn't find any suitors, even for a late-round pick. Then, after he was clearly unhappy with the way he was used on Sunday and vented via social media, this decision was made. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 14, 2020

In what was his final game with Gang Green (this past Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals), Bell carried the ball 13 times for 60 yards and was targeted just once in the passing game. Once again, it was a case of head coach Adam Gase not utilizing Bell correctly, which didn’t seem to please the three-time Pro Bowler whatsoever.

After the defeat, Bell “liked’ tweets questioning Gase’s usage of the Jets running back, which prompted a response out of the head coach.

Adam Gase on Le'Veon Bell's liked tweets concerning his usage on the field: "I hate that's the route we go with all this instead of just talking to me about it, but seems this is the way guys want to do it nowadays" pic.twitter.com/Q4ZYjGM4LB — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 12, 2020

This parting of ways seems to be what Bell had wanted, providing this is the way he responded on Twitter right as the release was going public.