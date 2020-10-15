Could Joe Judge finally be in store for his first win as a head coach this weekend? The latest Giants vs. Washington odds suggest it remains a real possibility.

In fact, bettors are on board, too, as the most recent data from FanDuel Sportsbook, 54% of both the bets and total money is going towards the favored Giants. Why the confidence in New York this week?

Despite the fact that the 2.5-point favorite Giants have begun the season with five consecutive defeats, Washington may be just as putrid of a ballclub. Not to mention, the Football Team carries some question marks at quarterback, considering their starter for the upcoming game — Kyle Allen — isn’t exactly the most consistent in the league.

Big Blue’s offense additionally improved against the Cowboys (scored a pair of touchdowns after combining for three in the first four games) and the defense has been above-average for much of the year. The Giants are additionally the home team in this matchup after taking part in a two-game road trip that saw them play in Los Angeles against the Rams and then in Dallas.

Get $1,000 in free bets and back the Giants -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Spread Remains Short

The Giants opened up as 2.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, and that remains the same as of Thursday afternoon. Despite the fact that the Giants have begun the season with five consecutive defeats, Washington may be just as putrid of a ballclub. Not to mention, the Football Team carries some question marks at quarterback, considering their starter for the upcoming game — Kyle Allen — isn’t exactly the most consistent in the league.

Big Blue’s offense additionally improved against the Cowboys (scored a pair of touchdowns after combining for three in the first four games) and the defense has been above-average for much of the year. The Giants are additionally the home team in this matchup after taking part in a two-game road trip that saw them play in Los Angeles against the Rams and then in Dallas.

Bet the Giants -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Total Holding Steady

The total of 43 remains unchanged from earlier in the week, but the over carries a significant advantage when it comes to the total points mark. While 88% of bets are being placed on the over, 83% of the money is also going towards the over hitting.

I’m against the public, though, as I still would put money on under 43 points.

Despite the offense improving in Week 5, the Giants are still the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league, averaging a measly 16.2 points per game. The team right above them in that statistical category happens to be Washington, who’s averaging just 17.8 points.

Thus, given the general struggles for either offense along with the lack of talent in and around these two units, expect it to be a defensive battle in this NFC East matchup. Both the Giants and Washington are also in the top half of the league in yards allowed per game (Giants are 8th with an average of 343.0 yards allowed, Washington is tied for 14th with an average of 356.4 yards allowed).

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Injury Impact

The moneyline has shifted in favor of Washington. It was originally set at Giants -141 and Washington +125 and has since changed to Giants -136 and Washington +120.

The only thing I can think of is that the Giants’ injury-related issues caused this change. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard isn’t trending towards a return from injured reserve this weekend and may not even come back until the Week 8 matchup with the Buccaneers, given the Giants play their Week 7 game next Thursday night.

Some may have been concerned with the Giants’ Wednesday injury report as well. Darius Slayton, Kyler Fackrell, Dexter Lawrence, and Jabrill Peppers were all limited but were likely just listed due to practice projections.

Giants injury report: Four players were limited participants in today's walk-through: LB Kyler Fackrell (ankle)

DL Dexter Lawrence (knee)

S Jabrill Peppers (ankle)

WR Darius Slayton (foot) — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 14, 2020

Potential Line Changes

Unless further injuries occur (or Shepard magically becomes designated to return and is activated in a matter of days), don’t expect much to change within the odds for this game. The Giants will remain favored on the moneyline as well as with the spread, and the total will stay in the same ballpark.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, IL, IN, IA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW