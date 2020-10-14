Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco, Chris Herndon, and Breshad Perriman give their thoughts on the now-former New York Jets running back’s departure.

On Tuesday night, the New York Jets released star running back Le’Veon Bell.

Several players spoke to the media on Wednesday and shared their thoughts on the situation.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman said upon hearing the news that he was “kind of shocked…Le’Veon was a great teammate” and that he hadn’t been anticipating anything like that.

Tight end Chris Herndon noted that “It was surprising to all of us. At the end of the day, he was a great teammate while he was here. He talked to everybody, he treated everybody the same…he was definitely a hard-working person…I’m sure, just like everybody else, we’re all wishing him the best wherever he lands next.”

Quarterback Joe Flacco said, “Since I’ve been here, Le’Veon’s been a really hard worker, good teammate, so I think there’s always a little bit of a level of surprise.”

Quarterback Sam Darnold additionally spoke, stating, “I love Le’Veon, loved having him around and having him as a teammate” and that he wishes him nothing but the best.

He did note, however, that general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase are going to do things and make decisions with the team’s best interests in mind.

Bell and Gase never really got along and, most recently, the veteran running back seemed disappointed with how he was used in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Bell signed with the Jets in 2019 but didn’t play up to the expectations he set as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He rushed for just 789 yards in 15 games last year and 74 yards in two games this season.