A few odds boosts have been introduced for Thursday night’s matchup between the Jets and Broncos. The Jets are currently a one-point underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook, and must win this game if they want to stay afloat in this already disastrous season.

Here are some of the best promos and bonuses for the Jets vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football matchup.

The Jets and Broncos will kick off from MetLife Stadium on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET. NFL Network will broadcast the game. You can additionally listen on WEPN 1050AM/98.7FM (New York) or KOA NewsRadio 850AM/94.1FM (Denver).

DraftKings Sportsbook

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get 100-1 odds on any NFL team in Week 4 GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

1st quarter over 13.5 points

The first-quarter over of 13.5 points between the Jets and Broncos has been boosted from +270 to +300. I wouldn’t put money on this one though, considering neither offense has been dominant at all thus far on the year.

Total points over 29.5 points

The total-point over in this matchup has been boosted from +400 to +430, and you absolutely need to take it. These two teams employ horrific offenses, but it’s hard to believe this extremely low total-point mark won’t be surpassed.

Broncos to score first and win

This bet has been boosted from +215 to +240, but I actually won’t take it because I believe the Jets will be motivated to silence the doubters and come out swinging on the opening drive. Nonetheless, I still believe the Broncos will emerge victoriously for their first win of the year.

Melvin Gordon and Frank Gore to each score a touchdown

DraftKings Sportsbook has boosted the odds on this bet from +495 to +545, and I would definitely put money down on this. Given the underwhelming performances from Jets quarterback Sam Darnold this year along with the inexperience of Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien, expect both teams to utilize their respective run games, and that includes at the goal line.

Grab 100-1 odds on any NFL team in Week 4 at DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking right here.

FanDuel Sportsbook

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Melvin Gordon to score the first touchdown of the game

A bet that once possessed +480 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook is now at +580, but it’s still a bet I wouldn’t make. As was previously mentioned, I believe the Jets will come out firing and ultimately get on the board first.

Noah Fant to score a touchdown and Broncos to cover +4.5

FanDuel Sportsbook has boosted the odds of this bet from +294 to +380, but it still isn’t a bet I would consider. I’m not relying on the Broncos to throw the ball too much on Thursday, so I’m not entirely positive tight end Noah Fant will find the end zone.

Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet by clicking right here.

PointsBet Sportsbook

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, IL, IN, IA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

Broncos to cover -1 point spread vs. Jets

This bet was originally -110 on PointsBet Sportsbook but is now at +110, and you should definitely be opening up your wallets. Although 0-3, this Broncos team employs a better coaching staff than the Jets, and Denver should find a way to oust Gang Green, even if it’s by just two measly points.

Grab a $250 first deposit match by clicking right here.

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook New Jersey GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $500

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Sam Darnold to throw 2+ touchdown passes

BetMGM Sportsbook now has this bet at +220 after previously having it at +140. Given the inability of this Jets offense to find any sort of rhythm with Adam Gase calling the shots, I don’t see the Jets having much success through the air at all. New York is currently tied for 26th in the league with just three total touchdown passes through as many weeks, and Sam Darnold won’t come close to doubling that mark on Thursday.

Get a $500 risk-free first bet with BetMGM by clicking right here.