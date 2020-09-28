The New York Yankees weren’t too hot to conclude this year’s 60-game slate, but it’s a whole new season once the playoffs roll around, and New York will look to capitalize on this huge opportunity.

The Yankees enter the 2020 postseason with the best odds to win the American League (+280) and the second-best odds to win the World Series (+600), coming in behind only the Dodgers.

Let’s take a look at the 2020 Yankees postseason odds.

Yankees Postseason Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Entering the postseason, the Yankees possess the highest odds to win the American League at +280, per DraftKings. The Rays are No. 2 at +300 while the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays have the lowest odds at +1500.

New York additionally possesses the second-highest odds to win the World Series at +600, which is actually tied with the Rays. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who are the one seed in the National League, have the highest odds to win the Fall Classic at +350.

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Despite the fact that DraftKings is providing the Yankees with the highest odds to win the American League, FanDuel is taking a slightly different route. New York has the second-highest odds to emerge as the league’s representative in the World Series at +340. The Rays currently have +320 odds while the Blue Jays own the lowest odds at +1700.

FanDuel additionally provided different World Series-winning odds for the Yankees in comparison to DraftKings. The Yankees possess the third-highest odds to win the Fall Classic at +750, sitting behind just the Rays (+700) and Dodgers (+350).

Yankees Playoff Odds Analysis

To commence the playoff period, which includes 16 teams amid this unusual, coronavirus-affected season, the 5-seeded Yankees will take on the 4-seeded Cleveland Indians in the Wild Card round. Game 1 is set to take place this Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland, with the first pitch occurring at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Yanks will send Gerrit Cole to the mound after the recently acquired ace underwent a very productive inaugural campaign in the Bronx. Cole finished the regular season with a record of 7-3, an ERA of 2.84, and a WHIP of 0.959 in 12 starts (73 innings).

New York finished the season with a record of 33-27 but wasn’t all too hot to end the year. The ballclub lost four of its final five games and six of its last 10, which led to the Yankees ending up in second place in the American League East. The Tampa Bay Rays finished first in the division and atop the league.

The Bombers are led by second baseman DJ LeMahieu and first baseman Luke Voit, the former of whom finished as the squad’s best hitter. LeMahieu topped the roster (and the majors) with a .364 batting average while Voit led the team (and also the majors) with 22 home runs.

The Indians, on the other hand, were hot to end the year, winning four of their last five games and eight of their last 10. Nonetheless, they still couldn’t surpass the division-rival Minnesota Twins or Chicago White Sox in the American League Central standings. Cleveland ultimately finished the year with a record of 35-25.

Cleveland will send ace Shane Bieber to the mound for Game 1. Bieber is entering the playoffs after winning MLB’s pitching Triple Crown. The 25-year-old right-hander led the majors in wins (eight), ERA (1.63), as well as strikeouts (122) and became MLB’s first winner of this award since 2011 (Justin Verlander).

How to Watch/Listen

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Tuesday, Sept. 29 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location: Progressive Field (Cleveland, Ohio)

Progressive Field (Cleveland, Ohio) TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: WFAN 660AM/101.9FM (New York), WTAM 1100AM/WMMS 100.7FM (Cleveland)

What the Yankees Postseason Odds Mean

Winning the American League is a feat the Yankees haven’t accomplished since the 2009 campaign, the very season in which they won their 27th World Series over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite the fact that the Yanks are only the fifth seed in the league, this may be a decent bet to place. The Yankees employ talent within the lineup and one of the top pitchers in the majors, which should lead to them ousting the Indians. Nonetheless, they may have a tough task in the succeeding round due to the fact that they could be facing the division-rival Rays. The Yanks had significant trouble against Tampa Bay this year, only winning two out of 10 matchups.

As far as the World Series is concerned, given the expanded playoff format, the Yanks have a long way to go before they can even get a taste of the Commissioner’s Trophy, but them winning it all isn’t an impossible scenario.

The odds seemingly sway towards a Dodgers-Yankees World Series, which is a matchup many had predicted at this season’s commencement. The key to the Yankees’ success will be to just stay healthy, something the ball club had issues with throughout this two-month regular season.