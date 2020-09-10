Episode No. 32 of the Wide Right Podcast will discuss the release of DeAndre Baker and preview the New York Giants’ Week 1 matchup.

The DeAndre Baker era in East Rutherford has officially concluded. This week, the New York Giants decided to waive the second-year cornerback, who’s currently charged with four counts of armed robbery. It was unlikely that Baker would play this season, and the organization made a move it simply needed to make.

And as always, the Wide Right Podcast is here to discuss.

On episode No. 32 of the program, we’ll talk about what led to the move and how the Giants were basically hinting at the parting of ways with their 2019 first-round pick.

We’ll then begin discussing one of Dave Gettleman’s best moves this year — the acquisition of veteran Logan Ryan. With Baker’s situation and the injury to Xavier McKinney, the Giants were in desperate need of a reliable defensive back. Thus, they remained patient and snagged Ryan on a one-year deal worth $7.5 million.

An extremely versatile player, Ryan will likely move all around the secondary, and can definitely play the outside corner spot, slot corner spot, and free safety position. My guess is the Giants will utilize him in as many ways as possible.

And like we promised, we will do weekly previews of the team’s regular-season games. It all starts here, as we’ll conclude the episode with a preview of the Giants-Steelers matchup, set to take place this Monday night, Sept. 14, at 7:10 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

What needs to be done on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball for the Giants to ultimately emerge with a crucial season-opening victory?

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.