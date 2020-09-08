FanDuel Sportsbook welcomes the return of the NFL with a big bonus on Thursday’s opening game between the defending Super Bowl champion Kanas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

Sports have returned in full force, but the arrival of pro football is an entirely different animal in the sports betting industry, which means the competition for sportsbook players is heating up among the industry’s elite apps.

Click here to receive a $1,000 risk-free first bet and +2500 odds on the Chiefs to beat the Texans this Thursday with FanDuel Sportsbook.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

Why does that matter to you? Quite simply, it is good news for prospective bettors yet to register with various apps because there’s a plethora of outstanding bonuses to be had. FanDuel Sportsbook is battling with the likes of DraftKings Sportsbook for new users and betting dollars.

As such, FanDuel is unleashing a huge moneyline special on Kansas City. The Chiefs move from a monster -450 moneyline favorite to a +2500 (25-1 odds) underdog.

The 25-1 Odds Offer at FanDuel Sportsbook

If we’re being honest, most people will want to bet on the Chiefs on Thursday night. They’re at home where they won six consecutive games to close out the 2019 season. They’re the defending Super Bowl champs. They have Patrick Mahomes, and they erased a 24-point deficit on their way to breezing past the Texans in a 51-31 playoff victory last January.

That’s why the Chiefs are a nine-point and -450 moneyline favorite on Thursday night against a respectable Texans squad. The problem, of course, is that most bettors won’t be thrilled to lay such heavy odds. That’s why FanDuel Sportsbook’s +2500 odds boost offer on this game, in which bettors can wager $5 to win $125, is so intriguing.

Typically, in order to score a $125 return on a Kansas City moneyline wager, a bettor would need to risk $562.50. However, with this promo, the bettor can save $557.50 of risk and still cash the same payout.

How To Get The Chiefs Special at FanDuel Sportsbook

This offer is available to new users that sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook. The promotion is available to players in Illinois, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Here’s how to get it:

Get started with FanDuel by clicking right here .

Make your first deposit via one of several convenient funding methods (PayPal, online banking, credit/debit card).

After your account is funded, make your first real money wager on this special Chiefs boosted market. You can find it by using the odds boost found on the app’s home page.

Place a $5 bet to win $125 on the Chiefs. If the bet hits, accounts are funded within a few hours of the game’s final whistle.

Other Week 1 Offers

Meanwhile, in addition to other Chiefs vs. Texans odds boosts, FanDuel is rolling out two other Week 1 promos that are worth a closer look.

New and current players can score a $10 free bet when they place a three-leg same-game parlay of at least $20. It doesn’t matter if the bet wins or loses, FanDuel will issue a $10 free bet.

Finally, those who place a $50 max moneyline bet in Week 1 can double their winnings. If the team backed scores at least 35 points, it’s double the payout.

Click here to receive a $1,000 risk-free first bet and +2500 odds on the Chiefs to beat the Texans this Thursday with FanDuel Sportsbook.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, CO, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW