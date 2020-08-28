FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook is now live, and with it’s arrival it immediately becomes one of the top choices on the Illinois online sports betting market.

The FanDuel branded app comes to Illinois just days after the state reversed its in-person online sports betting requirement. That requirement meant that prospective mobile and internet-based players needed to drive to retail sportsbook locations to complete the registration process. However, following Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s decision to temporarily suspend the requirement, bettors can sign up without the travel.

FanDuel at Par-A-Dice Sportsbook Arrives in Illinois

With its launch official, FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook joins an expanding Illinois online sports betting market.

Early on, the market was dominated by BetRivers. The arrival of DraftKings in Illinois with the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook app in early August created some competition, but things didn’t heat up until Aug. 21 when it was announced the state was suspending the in-person registration requirement.

Initially, DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook required a trek to East St. Louis to complete the sign up process, but the elimination of that stipulation paved the way to a massive boost for the DraftKings branded app in Illinois.

It is that FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook, too, will experience a similar surge in new user sign ups with its arrival.

Interestingly, such an early arrival didn’t appear in the cards. However, Par-A-Dice Casino Hotel, which partnered with the FanDuel Sportsbook brand, applied with the Illinois Gaming Board on Aug. 19 for its mobile license. If FanDuel didn’t enter into this partnership, it would have had to wait until late 2021 before launching in the state. That’s because there is an 18-month waiting period built into Illinois betting laws.

FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook Illinois Promos and Sign up

Here’s how to get started with FanDuel Par-A-Dice Sportsbook in Illinois.

Grab a $500 risk-free bet and several other perks by clicking right here.

Then, make an initial deposit by utilizing one of several funding options and place a first bet.

Bettors in Illinois will receive all of the same promos and specials that are available via FanDuel Sportsbook in states such as Colorado, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The brand should become immediately popular in Illinois with its competitive odds boosts and headline-grabbing promo offers such as the “Spread the Love” campaign.

Occasionally, bettors have the ability to work together to significantly move the line of a selected game to an extremely advantageous position, thus ensuring a sure-fire win. For instance, last December, Colts bettors pushed Indy to a 50-point underdog against the Saints. Bettors easily cashed in a win.

Meanwhile, FanDuel also offers plenty of other deals, including boosted payouts and bet insurances which helps take the sting out bad beats or late losses. These promos, and a first-rate app in terms of design and usability, have made FanDuel a leader in the legal U.S. sports betting industry. Now, players in Illinois stand to also benefit.

