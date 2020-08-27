The New York Jets are canceling practice on Thursday in the wake of protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Jets are latest team today to cancel practice, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2020

The Jets empty practice field at 9:35. Practice was supposed to start at 9:20, but it was cancelled. pic.twitter.com/hQtipRStDt — Dan Leberfeld (@jetswhispers) August 27, 2020

As of 10:30 a.m. ET, the Jets are one of three teams (Washington Football Team, Indianapolis Colts) to cancel practice on Thursday. The Detroit Lions did not practice on Tuesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Milwaukee Bucks set off a chain reaction of professional sports teams refusing to play until leaders enact change. The NBA’s Wednesday playoff games were postponed. Meanwhile, several MLB games were postponed, WNBA players have stopped playing, MLS players are putting the season on hold, and women’s tennis world No. 1 Naomi Osaka led the way in halting her play in the Western & Southern Open.

It’s still unclear what the next move is for the Jets.

More to come on this developing story.