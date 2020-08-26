In a developing story, the Milwaukee Bucks are refusing to play Game 5 against the Magic in protest against the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Milwaukee Bucks are making a statement. Following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Bucks are refusing to play in Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic.

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

Orlando came out to the court to warm up before returning to the locker room. Milwaukee never made it out to the court at all. The game was scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. ET.

The Bucks are attempting to make a tangible change with this groundbreaking decision. For one, this is catching the attention of the entire sports world. Secondly, they spent time in the locker room trying to contact someone who could actually help do something about the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Bucks players are in locker room attempting to reach the attorney general of Wisconsin, Josh Kaul, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Magic players are leaving the arena soon — not accepting the Bucks‘ forfeit. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

Milwaukee’s decision is likely to set off a chain reaction. Plenty of players were talking about and considering this type of action, but the Bucks have set the standard. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are also choosing not to play in Game 5 of their series as well.

Decision made. Thunder and Rockets are boycotting Game 5, sources said. https://t.co/SCNAjsQYea — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers followed the lead of the Bucks as well.

The Lakers and Trail Blazers are sitting Game 5 of series, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. All three NBA games will not be played as players sit in wake of Jacob Blake shooting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

This means there are no NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday night. It’s still unclear when the NBA will make up these games, but the players are pushing for a meeting with the league to discuss what to do moving forward.

NBA players have called for a meeting tonight in Orlando to determine next steps, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

The NBA season is officially “in jeopardy.”

Emotions are raw, players were already worn out of bubble environment prior to the Jacob Blake shooting and sources say discussions within teams are ongoing about postponing tomorrow's three games too — and beyond. "The season is in jeopardy," one vet player here tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

More to come on this developing story.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $150 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW