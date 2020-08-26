LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Benches sit empty at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In a developing story, the Milwaukee Bucks are refusing to play Game 5 against the Magic in protest against the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Milwaukee Bucks are making a statement. Following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Bucks are refusing to play in Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando came out to the court to warm up before returning to the locker room. Milwaukee never made it out to the court at all. The game was scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. ET.

The Bucks are attempting to make a tangible change with this groundbreaking decision. For one, this is catching the attention of the entire sports world. Secondly, they spent time in the locker room trying to contact someone who could actually help do something about the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Milwaukee’s decision is likely to set off a chain reaction. Plenty of players were talking about and considering this type of action, but the Bucks have set the standard. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder are also choosing not to play in Game 5 of their series as well.

The Los Angeles Lakers followed the lead of the Bucks as well.

This means there are no NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday night. It’s still unclear when the NBA will make up these games, but the players are pushing for a meeting with the league to discuss what to do moving forward.

The NBA season is officially “in jeopardy.”

More to come on this developing story.

