Some Major League Baseball teams and players are following in the footsteps of the NBA, opting not to play to draw attention to social injustice.

Major League Baseball is starting to follow in the footsteps of the NBA, with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnatti Reds deciding not to play Wednesday night to draw attention to social injustice. The Seattle Mariners followed suit. Additionally, Jason Heyward of the Chicago Cubs has decided not to play, even if the rest of his team does.

The Milwaukee Bucks started the trend by refusing to play in their playoff game. Shortly after, the rest of the playoff games slated for Wednesday night were postponed.

The Brewers-Reds, Padres-Mariners, and Giants-Dodgers games have been postponed. It’s possible that other teams will follow suit shortly, but most games scheduled for Wednesday are proceeding as scheduled.

Additionally, Dee Gordon of the Seattle Mariners took to Twitter to explain why his team voted unanimously not to play Wednesday night.

And I would recommend that fans adhere to Gordon’s hope. Take the time away from baseball to educate yourselves on the issues. Understand why it’s so important that players with a platform use it to influence positive social change. Consider the perspectives of people who have lived under different circumstances than you. Be willing to adjust your own point of view on life upon learning new information.

More to come on this developing story.

