The New York Giants had three players opt out of the upcoming 2020 season, with Golden Tate having considered joining the group.

Amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic that’s made the training camp period very weird and unusual and will certainly do the same to the regular season, the New York Giants had a trio of individuals ultimately say no to playing.

First, left tackle Nate Solder opted out amid his son’s battle with cancer. Da’Mari Scott and Sam Beal followed thereafter. The latter of the two was potentially going to be DeAndre Baker’s replacement at one of the starting cornerback spots.

But what many didn’t know is that a fourth name could’ve joined the group. Speaking at training camp on Wednesday, veteran wide receiver Golden Tate revealed he actually considered opting out of what will be his 11th season in the pros.

Says he talked about it with his wife and they determined it was safe to play. https://t.co/PdZd8ywS3r — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) August 19, 2020

Obviously, Tate decided against it in the end and is back for his second season in East Rutherford. Fans, coaches, and fellow players are hoping it will be his first full year with the Giants. Tate missed five contests last year, four of which came at the hands of a suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Tate’s absence this year would’ve really caused problems within the receiver portion of the depth chart. Right now, the team’s three slated starters — Tate, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton — all possess their own unique strengths that will be beneficial for Daniel Jones’ development in year No. 2. While Shepard and Slayton can respectively be a productive possession receiver and promising downfield threat, Tate portrays his strengths when it comes to racking up yards after the catch.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tate leads all wide receivers in that statistical category over the last five seasons.

Most YAC by a WR last 5 seasons: 1. Golden Tate – 1003

2. Larry Fitzgerald – 674

3. Jarvis Landry – 631 pic.twitter.com/tAxUpG0FKb — PFF (@PFF) July 19, 2020

Jones will need all the help he can get, and losing someone like Tate could’ve hindered his progress.