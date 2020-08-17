The pads are on, the new season is right around the corner, and the New York Giants have made a move at the placekicker position.

Looks like the New York Giants–Chandler Catanzaro marriage was very much short-lived.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Big Blue has released the veteran placekicker after agreeing to terms with Graham Gano. The 33-year-old former Carolina Panther, who possesses ties to general manager Dave Gettleman, is currently undergoing the mandatory COVID-19 testing prior to his training camp entrance.

Giants released veteran kicker Chandler Catanzaro, per source. Their kicking job belongs to former Panther Graham Gano, who reunites with former Carolina GM Dave Gettleman. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2020

Catanzaro previously spent time with the New York Jets, Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Arizona Cardinals. He briefly retired after a short preseason stint with the Jets last year.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Catanzaro was not seen at the team’s first full-padded practice on Monday.

Not spotted at Giants practice: K Chandler Catanzaro. One day after the Giants agreed to terms with Graham Gano. 🤔 Also: CB Grant Haley worked on the side at the first padded practice of the year. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 17, 2020

Despite not playing in a single game in 2019 due to injury, Gano proved to be one of the more successful kickers in the league during his stint with the Panthers. Throughout his tenure in Charlotte, he connected on 85.5% of his field-goal attempts and 95% of his extra-point attempts.

Gano’s league-leading 96.7% field-goal conversion rate in 2017 earned him his lone Pro Bowl bid. The Panthers released him last month after he had been with the organization since 2012.

These noteworthy moves come after the Giants decided to part ways with Aldrick Rosas. The 25-year-old, who earned a Pro Bowl bid along with a spot on the AP All-Pro second team in 2018, found himself in significant legal trouble when he was charged with hit-and-run (property damage), reckless driving on a highway, and driving with a suspended license, all stemming from a June incident in Chico, California.

The Giants seemingly weighed their options, and releasing Rosas was the choice they ultimately landed on in the end. Not to mention, the placekicker struggled mightily last season. In 2019, Rosas converted just 70.6% of his field-goal attempts after connecting on 97% of his attempts the year prior.