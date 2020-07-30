Pat McAfee signed a massive deal with FanDuel Sportsbook as the premier sponsor of The Pat McAfee Show. As part of the deal, McAfee rolls out a series of promos and boosts with FanDuel.

Here’s how to get the latest McAfee bet boost with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lakers Spread The Love Offer

Pat is begging and pleading with bettors to come along for the ride on FanDuel Sportsbook’s “Spread the Love” promo on Lakers-Clippers Thursday night.

This promo is one of the most insane boosts you’ll see. But don’t take it from me, take it from Pat McAfee.

WE NEED YOU Keep the team betting going with the #SpreadTheLove on @FDSportsbook & keep pushing that spread #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/F33mR0ska7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 30, 2020

This boost is available to all FanDuel players. Not just McAfee listeners, not just new players. But all players.

If you are a new user, you can sign up and claim an addition $500 risk free bet in addition to the Spread the Love Lakers promo.

FanDuel Sportsbook is available in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado and West Virginia.

The numbers on this promo are pretty staggering.

After 37,500 people jumped on the Lakers, the line moved from -4 to +11. If all of those bettors put the maximum bet of $50 down, that would equate to $1.875 million in wagers.

Oh, and a reminder: There is absolutely no limit to how big this spread can get.

The promo itself is pretty simple. For every 2500 bettors who take the Lakers, the line will move up a point. As of writing this, the Lakers are up to +23– effectively guaranteeing a win on a $50 bet. That number will rise closer to game time. But all wagers get the closing line.

Pat McAfee and FanDuel Sportsbook

🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨 We're expanding our partnership with @PatMcAfeeShow into a first-of-its-kind official partnership between a legal Sportsbook and sports media personality. Let's go! 🗣 Details: https://t.co/MxbFU8swIQ | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/O5TUflS12z — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 8, 2020

In July, 2020, FanDuel extended an agreement it had originally made with McAfee in 2019. It made FanDuel the exclusive sports betting and daily fantasy partner of McAfee’s show.

It is the first of its kind partnership between a legal sports betting site and an individual media personality.

The partnership will see FanDuel mixed in heavily with Pat McAfee’s content, including with branding on-screen.

In addition, McAfee serves up promo offers called “spread the love,” which compel users to bet on a specific game to move the line in a team’s direction. The more people who bet, the higher the line goes. Players can place their bet at any time and still claim the closing odds.

In one case, they got so high that FanDuel decided to just award winners before the game started, presumably so players could then wager the winnings.

McAfee Promos and More

While many sportsbooks are heavily promotional – William Hill offers a promo code, and so does PointsBet – FanDuel has elected to be more tied in with media personalities.

They routinely used Barstool Sports personalities to hawk their product prior to Barstool getting partially acquired by Penn National Gaming to release the upcoming Barstool Sportsbook.

FanDuel clearly sees its growth is through similar media partnerships. Pat mcafee might just be the first.

