MLB Opening Day is almost here and DraftKings Sportsbook is celebrating with free money for bettors. OK, it’s not exactly “free” money, but this particular odds boost is too wild to pass up.

DraftKings Sportsbook is juicing the odds on any All-Star to hit a home run on Opening Day from -10000 to +100. So, yeah, there’s some serious value in play.

This boost includes the two primetime games on Thursday night and every game on Friday. So even if the various All-Stars on the Yankees, Nationals, Dodgers, and Giants fail to launch any homers on Thursday, you have all day Friday to cash a win.

DraftKings Sportsbook Opening Day Odds Boost Is Too Good To Pass Up

Yes, these DraftKings Sportsbook boosted odds almost don’t seem real, but we can assure you they are.

All it takes is one 2019 All-Star to hit a home run and you win. Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich, Joey Gallo, Pete Alonso–the list goes on and on. If one of the 44 All-Stars from 2019 hits a home run, you’re a winner. It really is that simple.

There is a max bet of $25 on this promotion, but it’s still a way to add what is basically guaranteed cash to your balance. And don’t forget, as always, new players can cash in $1,000 in free bets.

Prior to these boosted odds, bettors would have had to put up $2500 for a $25 profit. Now it’s just an even $25 bet for $25 in profit.

Although no bet is ever a sure thing, this is as close to a certain outcome as you’ll ever see. And at this price? It’s a no-brainer for DraftKings Sportsbook bettors.

Throughout most of summer camp, hitters were ahead of the pitchers in terms of game readiness. A few big-name pitchers were roughed up in exhibition outings and with Opening Day coming in the heat of the summer, balls should be flying out of ballparks.

DraftKings Sportsbook MLB Opening Day Odds Boost Rules & Details

Here are some of the rules and details for DraftKings Sportsbook’s 2019 All-Star HR odds boost:

Promotion runs on MLB Opening Days (July 23 & 24)

Users must opt-in to this promotion prior to placing the wager

Original price (-10000)

Boosted price (+100)

Boosted odds must be placed on an individual bet slip

Max bet ($25)

One bet per user

Boost expires at 7 p.m. ET on July 23

Boosted odds cannot be used in a live bet, parlay, free bet, voided bet, or cash out bet

DraftKings Sportsbook users must be in CO, PA, IN, IA, NJ, or WV

There are 44 eligible players for this promotion (listed below)

2019 MLB All-Stars Eligible To Go Deep For The Promo

Here are just some of the 40-plus stars in play to go deep to cash this promo at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Gary Sánchez

Carlos Santana

DJ LeMahieu

Alex Bregman

Jorge Polanco

Mike Trout

George Springer

Michael Brantley

Hunter Pence

James McCann

José Abreu

Daniel Vogelbach

Tommy La Stella

Brandon Lowe

Gleyber Torres

Matt Chapman

Xander Bogaerts

Francisco Lindor

Mookie Betts

Joey Gallo

Austin Meadows

Whit Merrifield

J.D. Martinez

Willson Contreras

Freddie Freeman

Ketel Marte

Nolan Arenado

Javier Báez

Christian Yelich

Cody Bellinger

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Yasmani Grandal

J.T. Realmuto

Pete Alonso

Josh Bell

Max Muncy

Mike Moustakas

Kris Bryant

Anthony Rendon

Paul DeJong

Trevor Story

Charlie Blackmon

David Dahl

Jeff McNeil

