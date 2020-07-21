The day the New York Giants report to training camp is still up in the air amid continuing negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA.

With the COVID-19 pandemic lingering upon us, numerous aspects involving training camp still need to be worked out between the NFL along with its players association. And because of this, the New York Giants‘ training camp report date has yet to be set in stone, according to Art Stapleton of The Record.

Things may still kick off Thursday for that first group, but my understanding is that Giants don't want anyone floating around after traveling here to NJ – especially the rookies – without officially agreed upon guidelines from NFL/NFLPA to get camp going with testing + all else https://t.co/LhiHO8mvoe — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 21, 2020

Rookies were to report on Tuesday of this week, with quarterbacks and those who are injured reporting on Thursday. This is all now up in the air as certain protocols still need to be agreed upon between the pair of parties.

The rest of the team is supposed to report Tuesday of next week (July 28).

After what was a very strange offseason that encompassed virtual meetings as well as a virtual draft, the Giants will take part in what’s supposed to be an extremely altered period prior to the regular season. The league already cut this year’s preseason in half and offered the players association zero preseason games on Monday. Thus, teams aren’t likely to participate in any exhibition matchups in 2020.

The NFL and NFLPA have already agreed to a significant protocol in regards to COVID-19 testing. Players will undergo daily testing for the first two weeks of training camp, and after that, they’ll begin to test every other day if the rate of positive tests is below 5%. But if not, they’ll stick with the daily testing.