The NFL has reportedly decreased the 2020 preseason by two games amid the lingering issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Folks, there it is. In a move that some believed would happen, the NFL has reportedly cut this year’s preseason in half. The exhibition period will now encompass two games for each team instead of the usual four, with the league taking out the Week 1 and 4 matchups.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported the news on Wednesday.

Last month, team executives expressed belief in the idea that the league could shorten its preseason period, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This move comes almost a week after the NFL announced the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio would be canceled. This year’s edition of the matchup was set to be played between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers. The annual event added itself to the list of NFL-related cancellations that have taken place amid the global pandemic.

Because of the circumstances, NFL teams weren’t able to hold in-person minicamps, rookie camps, or OTAs. As a result, organizations had to undergo virtual meetings with both players and coaches. April’s NFL Draft was additionally virtual.

Regardless of the fact that the regular season’s commencement is over two months away, there’s still a chance the 16-game slate succumbs to a delay. It’s tough to imagine the season will be canceled, but with this worldwide tragedy, nothing is completely set in stone.

Time will only tell if this year’s regular season will include schedule-related alterations.

