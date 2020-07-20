The next big change to the 2020 NFL season could be coming soon, as the league has reportedly offered the NFLPA to play zero preseason games.

Earlier this month, the NFL made the significant decision to cut this year’s preseason period from four games to two. Obviously, this was one of the changes that the league was essentially forced to make amid the tragedy that is the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many expected further alterations to be made though, including one that may involve the league actually holding zero preseason games in 2020. And on Monday, that potential move reportedly gained steam towards complete fruition.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL has offered the NFL Players Association to not play a single preseason exhibition matchup this year. This comes after the league proposed playing just one preseason game.

NFL offered the NFLPA today to play zero preseason games this summer, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2020

Also offered on Monday was a ramped-up acclimation period from seven to 18 days, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Today also offered — an acclimation period from 7 days to 18 day ramp up. And also opt out for any player has been part of the league’s previous offer. More progress. https://t.co/gt66U3fC6h — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 20, 2020

The NFL and NFLPA have additionally agreed to daily testing for COVID-19 for the initial two weeks of training camp. If the rate of positive tests is below 5% after the two-week period, then the league would start testing every other day. If it isn’t below 5%, they’ll keep at it with the daily testing until the percentage is below that threshold.

All in all, the league is making progress in regards to the upcoming season. However, now that the preseason is unlikely to occur, further alterations would potentially include changes to the regular season. In my honest opinion, I don’t think we will witness the 16-game slate occur as originally planned. But hopefully, I’m dead wrong.