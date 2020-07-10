When it comes to creative promos and a first-rate user experience, PointsBet is at the top of the class. While it may not be as well-known as some of its rival online sportsbooks, PointsBet is absolutely packing the punch ahead of UFC 251.

With tremendous user-friendly promos, odds boosts, and insurance policies, PointsBet is where it’s at for betting on UFC 251. New York online sports betting is not yet live, but bettors in states such as Indiana and New Jersey can take advantage of all PointsBet has to offer.

Grab PointsBet and get up to $1,000 in free bets along with tons of UFC 251 betting specials right here.

Since arriving on the legal sports betting scene, PointsBet has excelled at creating a fun and user-friendly experience. With outstanding tech, a sleek app design, outstanding promos, and first-rate customer service, PointsBet stacks up with some of the market’s best sportsbook apps.

Betting On UFC 251 With PointsBet

It’s no surprise, then, that PointsBet is going all-in ahead of UFC 251 with a slew of enticing offers.

It all starts with the headliner, a UFC 251 Crowd Booster promo, which calls on the betting community to work together to create the best odds possible for the Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvida fight.

Usman enters as a heavy favorite, but thanks to this PointsBet promo, bettors will be able to take him at extraordinarily favorable odds. Here’s how the promo works:

For ever 100 bettors that back Usman, PointsBet will increase his odds in the favor of bettors

Bettors get the closing price, meaning you don’t have to wait to get the best odds possible

Winning bets are paid out no less than six hours after the fight ends

With heavy betting action expected on Usman, it’s quite possible that the odds move from somewhere in the neighborhood of -300 to -100 or better. As of Friday night, Usman is -170 at the boosted price, with the majority of bets still yet to be placed.

Other UFC 251 Fight Island Boosts

Beyond the UFC 251 Crowd Booster promo, PointsBet has some additional odds boosts available for this stacked card:

Volkanovski to win by submission or points (Boosted from -120 to +100)

Yan/Aldo fight to end in KO/TKO (Boosted from -135 to -110)

Ribas & Namajunas both to win (Boosted from -155 to -145)

PointsBet is also offering a 20% refund up to $100 on undercard losses. Nobody wants to lose, but PointsBet takes some of the sting out of a punch to the gut (or wallet) by offering refunds on all live in-play bets for qualifying undercard fights.

Other Weekend Action at PointsBet

Beyond UFC 251, there’s plenty of other odds boosts available at PointsBet this weekend.

In the EPL:

Grab Manchester City and Liverpool both to win (Boosted to -125)

Christian Pulisic to Score & Chelsea to Win (Boosted to +400)

Wolverhampton & Arsenal Both to Win (Boosted to +550)

In La Liga:

Barcelona & Atletico Madrid Both to Win (Boosted to -112)

Valencia & Sevilla Both to Win (Boosted to +270)

There’s also plenty of golf and NASCAR action on the slate as well. To sign up with PointsBet, get started by clicking right here.

Complete the quick registration process and make your initial deposit. From there, you will be eligible to grab up to a $1,000 in free bets and a wide variety of outstanding weekend promos at PointsBet.

