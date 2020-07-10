A new quarantine-related rule is upon the state of New Jersey, but the New York Giants and Jets won’t need to follow it prior to camp.

Amid the tragic and very much existent COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey has implemented a new requirement when it comes to entering the state. Visitors from specific states containing significant numbers of coronavirus cases must quarantine for 14 days when arriving. Nonetheless, “essential travel” is exempt from this, and both NFL teams within the state fall in that category.

The New York Giants practice in East Rutherford at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center while the New York Jets train over in Florham Park.

“We do have a carve-out for essential travel and a professional sports team would qualify for that carve-out,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Friday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We’d probably, without having put this in stone, I’m sure we’d probably want to do one, and more than one, test for the virus when they got here. Or ask them to take it as they’re leaving wherever their host state is. That’s the minimum standard.”

It’s a fair statement given that a 14-day quarantine period would be nearly impossible when taking into consideration the NFL’s upcoming schedule.

The training camp period is slated to begin July 28, but with this pandemic lingering over our heads, nothing is exactly set in stone. You can implement guidelines for camp, but it doesn’t mean it’s all going to work perfectly.

Things aren’t exactly headed in the right direction in regards to the 2020 season anyway. If they were, the NFL wouldn’t have cut the preseason in half, taking away each team’s Week 1 and 4 exhibition matchups. The league additionally canceled the annual Hall of Fame Game, which was set to take place between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 6.

Don’t be surprised if various alterations are made to the regular season as well, a period that’s only two months away.