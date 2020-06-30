The Brooklyn Nets are reopening the practice facility to players following the news of Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan’s health scares.

After two recent positive COVID-19 tests via point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and center DeAndre Jordan, the Nets have reopened their practice facility in order to rev up team activities ahead of its trip to Orlando. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the reopening of the facility after it had been closed for a few days following the positive cases of the two players.

Brooklyn has been ravaged by unavailable players for multiple reasons. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are still recovering from injury. Nicolas Claxton recently underwent surgery, while Wilson Chandler and Jordan have opted out over health concerns. Dinwiddie will wait on a decision as he recovers from the virus.

The shorthanded Nets have already spent most of this season without Irving and of course, Durant didn’t play at all. If any team were to be able to adjust on the fly with major lineup changes, it would be Brooklyn.

Reopening the practice facility will allow for new role players to adjust to the Nets’ scheme as the team prepares to begin its longshot journey towards an NBA championship. Brooklyn recently signed Tyler Johnson to fill in the voids left by the absentees, while Justin Anderson inked an NBA deal after previously spending time with the Long Island Nets.

The makeshift roster will open its resumed season against the Orlando Magic on July 31 as they push to stay in the playoff hunt with the Wizards only six games behind.