The Brooklyn Nets are going to be without DeAndre Jordan when they travel south for the NBA’s 22-team restart in Orlando.

Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan is going to stay home from the NBA’s restart after testing positive for coronavirus. Jordan announced the news on Twitter.

“Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for (COVID-19) while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season,” Jordan wrote.

This is tough news for the Nets to take after a string of misfortune. First, Nicolas Claxton underwent shoulder surgery, taking him out for the rest of the season. Then, Wilson Chandler decided to opt-out of the restart due to health and family reasons. Earlier on Monday, Spencer Dinwiddie announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, with symptoms, and was unsure if he would play in Orlando.

This is all coming after fans learned that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would not be making their triumphant returns from injury (before going on a championship run of course).

Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn has his work cut out for him heading down to ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. Given their six-game lead over the ninth-place Washington Wizards, the Nets are fairly safe from missing the playoffs, but it will be tough to hold off the eighth-place Orlando Magic.

If they can’t, Brooklyn will have to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. That’s a recipe for disaster.

With all that said, there are obviously more important things than basketball right now. Jordan is the sixth Net to test positive for coronavirus that we know of. Hopefully, he and Dinwiddie can make full recoveries.