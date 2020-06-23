Goodbye Theo Pinson. Hello Tyler Johnson. The Brooklyn Nets are reconfiguring the roster in preparation for the NBA’s 2020 restart.

The Brooklyn Nets are swapping out Theo Pinson for Tyler Johnson. As Brooklyn looks to shore up its guard rotation in advance of the NBA’s 2020 restart, the experienced Johnson will replace the underachieving Pinson.

The moves were reported almost simultaneously by the two biggest news breakers in the NBA.

The Nets are waiving guard Theo Pinson, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2020

Free agent guard Tyler Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020

Johnson was a Sean Marks target once upon a time. The general manager extended Johnson a massive offer sheet in 2016, but the Miami Heat matched and the rest is history. Most recently, the Fresno State product had a down year with Phoenix, averaging just 5.7 points on 38.0% shooting from the field and 28.9% from deep.

Still, he was a solid player in Miami and should be an upgrade over Pinson. In 51 career games with the Nets, Pinson averaged just 3.9 points on .307/.214/.895 shooting splits. The North Carolina product was a big part of the culture during the team’s run to the playoffs in 2019, but he never put it together on the court.

The addition of Johnson gives the Nets a little more versatility with their lineups. Although he’ll likely come off the bench, Johnson can play either guard spot. If Chris Chiozza’s hot streak ends in Orlando, Brooklyn can turn to Johnson for backup point guard duties.

Speaking of Orlando, the Nets will enter the league’s restart with a comfortable lead on the ninth-place Washington Wizards (6.0 games), but the margins are far slimmer with the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic (0.5 games).

With Giannis Antetotokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks looming, the Nets and Magic are going to do everything they can to lock down the seven seed. However, facing the Toronto Raptors will be no walk in the park either. Despite the loss of Kawhi Leonard, Toronto is a battle-tested team with a budding superstar in Pascal Siakam.

Brooklyn is facing an uphill battle. Welcome, Tyler Johnson.