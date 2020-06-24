Sam Darnold is teasing New York Jets fans with another workout video. These clips can be misleading, but we still love them anyway.

On Tuesday, New York Jets fans were given another glimpse of Sam Darnold working out this offseason. The third-year quarterback continues to workout with Josh Allen and Kyle Allen, but there was another retired quarterback joining the guys—Mark Sanchez.

Yes, the same Mark Sanchez who led the Jets to consecutive AFC Championship Games in his first two seasons in the NFL. In a short clip posted to social media, all four quarterbacks can be seen dropping passes into (imaginary) tight coverage.

Sam Darnold working out with Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, and…Mark Sanchez!? Jets fans gotta love how much Darnold is working on his game this offseason. (🎥 via @CoachAaronRHA) pic.twitter.com/BARX7Tb08D — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) June 24, 2020

This isn’t the first time Jets fans were treated to a video of Darnold chucking the pigskin this offseason. Darnold and the Allens were together during the beginning of quarantine and the trio continued working out with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer.

But Darnold isn’t just working out with fellow quarterbacks. All-Pro running backs Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley recently put in work with Darnold at UCLA. Some will remember that Darnold was taken one pick after the New York Giants took Barkley in 2018.

And of course, Darnold isn’t content to work out with outside talent, he organized a weekend workout with his Jets teammates in Florida as well. He’s looking to re-establish his chemistry with Jamison Crowder, Le’Veon Bell, Ryan Griffin, and Chris Herndon while bringing rookie Denzel Mims and newly-signed Breshad Perriman into the fold.

Sadly, there were no videos to emerge from that weekend workout, but that’s not the worst thing in the world.

The Deception Of Workout Videos

First things first, Darnold deserves tons of credit for the work he’s putting in this summer. It’s abundantly clear that he’s spending much of his time on improving. After all, he’s working with some of the best young talent in the NFL and he has great quarterback coaches around him like Palmer.

In fact, Palmer is telling people about how much Darnold is thinking about winning this offseason.

According to Palmer, Darnold hasn’t missed a workout, looks incredible, and is in excellent shape. Those comments, combined with the endless stream of Darnold workout videos, should have Jets fans drooling over what might be possible in 2020 and beyond.

However, we must pump the brakes a little bit on this. Going all-in on offseason workout videos isn’t always the best idea. How could New York sports fans forget the infamous offseason of “Hoodie Melo?”

Carmelo Anthony looked like a god in those training sessions with world-famous basketball trainer Chris Brickley. Once the season arrived, not so much.

Is “Beach Darnold” going to be the same as “Hoodie Melo?” Most likely not, but it’s a cautionary tale for all fans. The awesome workout videos and high praise from an offseason coach are great to see, but none of that will matter if the Jets and Darnold get off to a slow start in 2020.

Again, Darnold deserves major credit for the hard work he’s putting into his craft, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too much because of a few 60-second clips.