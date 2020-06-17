Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley might be crosstown rivals, but they are flashing some on-field chemistry nonetheless.

It’s workout video season, baby — everyone’s favorite time of every offseason. Hey, with no live sports we’ll take what we can get. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been super active on the workout video scene and on Wednesday, he linked up with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Darnold and Barkley can be friends for the next few years. Sure, they are technically crosstown rivals, but the Jets and Giants won’t face each other in the regular season until 2023. Gang Green cruised to a victory in 2019 with Darnold throwing for 230 yards and a touchdown.

Barkley may have had the worst game of his career in that loss. He was held to just one yard rushing on 13 attempts.

Barkley isn’t the first young star that Darnold has worked with this offseason. The USC product was working out in California during quarantine with Josh Allen and Kyle Allen. Looking to make a huge leap in year three, Darnold is working closely with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer.

Not to mention, he is setting up workouts with his Jets teammates in Florida. Building chemistry with guys like Denzel Mims and Breshad Perriman is going to be a major key to success for the offense in 2020. Darnold has a lot to prove after failing to really breakthrough as a star in his first two seasons. He’s close but needs a big 2020 to cement himself.

Barkley, on the other hand, is already a proven star after leading the league in yards from scrimmage (2,028) during his rookie year. His numbers took a slight dip from his monster rookie year to last season, but he wasn’t 100% healthy either. In 13 games, he still managed to rack up 1,441 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.