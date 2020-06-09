Sam Darnold is looking to start developing chemistry with his receiving corps, including two New York Jets newcomers.

New York Jets fans are going to love this. Third-year quarterback Sam Darnold is organizing a weekend workout in Miami with his top three receivers according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Darnold will be joined by Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, and Denzel Mims. Crowder and the young passer established a dynamic connection in 2019, one which they’ll look to build on in year two.

As for Perriman and Mims, they’re both new additions to Gang Green. After a breakout end of the season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Perriman is looking to replace Robby Anderson as the team’s deep threat. Mims, on the other hand, is a physical rookie who can do it all on the outside.

These three wideouts make up the core of the Jets’ receiving corps. Right now, they’re viewed as one of the weaker groups in the league, but there is undeniable talent there. Establishing chemistry between the quarterback and receivers is going to be a major key in 2020.

This isn’t the first time we’re going to see Darnold working out in a tropical locale this summer. During quarantine, Darnold was shacked up with two other NFL quarterbacks—Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Kyle Allen of the Washington Redskins—in sunny California. The trio of young passers was working with quarterback coach Jordan Palmer.

Ultimately, Darnold will be judged by what he does on Sundays, but he’s doing all the right things so far this offseason.