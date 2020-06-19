After starring at Baylor, Denzel Mims unexpectedly fell down the draft board back in April and conveniently landed with the New York Jets.

Second-round wide receiver Denzel Mims has locked up his rookie deal with the New York Jets, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

The speedy receiver out of Baylor was snagged by the Jets with the 59th overall pick after several other wideout prospects were selected. Still, the pick received high praise, as Mims was projected to be drafted within the late-first, early-second ballpark. The Jets even traded down in the second round to acquire extra picks but were still able to land Mims.

He was a stud for the Baylor Bears during his senior year. During an 11-3, Sugar Bowl clinching season, Mims scored 28 touchdowns along with his 2,925 yard tally on the year. The 6-foot-3 wideout is destined for big things with the Jets in year one.

Following Robby Anderson’s departure via free agency, the Jets are going to rely on Mims to step in as a key player on offense right away. Mims will line up alongside Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman, as the Jets look to right the ship and land back into the playoffs.

Mims’ contract is in the expected range which second-round picks are usually compensated for, but what does come as a surprise is the deal’s conclusion coming before the Jets locked up its first-round selection Mekhi Becton. The Jets already have a lot on their plate in terms of contract negotiations, with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams recently requesting a trade out of New York, so solidifying its rookie class will be something to monitor.