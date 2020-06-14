Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning gives Twitter followers a tour of his picture wall and home gym.

For 16 years, through the good, the bad, and the ugly, Eli Manning gave New York Giants fans an insurmountable number of memories. From the pair of Super Bowl wins to coming up short against older brother Peyton multiple times, onlookers have seen it all.

The many memories have certainly introduced many pictures as well, and the retired quarterback seemingly has most of them on his picture wall at home. This past week, Manning gave his Twitter followers a tour of the wall along with his personal gym.

Looking at the picture wall at my home gym made me nostalgic #TBT pic.twitter.com/xTAW306Rdq — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 11, 2020

Pictures include ones with former Giants running backs Ahmad Bradshaw, Brandon Jacobs, and Derrick Ward, Peyton, Donovan McNabb, Tom Brady, as well as a shot of Eli all bloodied up after taking a hit in the 2010 Giants-New York Jets preseason matchup.

His weight room is nothing short of eye-popping either. Needless to say, Eli shouldn’t have any issue staying in shape despite the fact that his playing days are over.

Eli called it quits back in January after spending much of this past season on the bench. He was demoted to Daniel Jones’ backup after the Giants started the year 0-2. Eli didn’t return to the starting lineup until Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which began a span of two consecutive starts while Jones sat on the sideline with a high ankle sprain.

Manning didn’t waste much time joining Twitter after retiring, as it only took him about four months to do so. Peyton, who hung up the cleats after the 2015 season, has yet to join the social media platform.