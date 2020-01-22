According to reports, Eli Manning will retire as a New York Giant, as the quarterback is set to announce his retirement on Friday.

According to Dan Graziano and Jordan Raanan, both of ESPN, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will announce his retirement on Friday. Manning and the Giants have yet to confirm.

Eli Manning will hold a news conference Friday to announce his retirement, sources tell @JordanRaanan and me. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 22, 2020

A Friday announcement would end a 16-year career for Manning, one that would be spent entirely with the Giants. Manning guided the team to two Super Bowl titles in 2008 and 2012 (winning the MVP award of each respective game) and is the current franchise leader in almost every major passing category including yards (57,023) and touchdown passes (366).

Manning is at the end of a four-year deal inked in September 2015. His eventual departure had been foreshadowed in recent seasons. He saw his streak of 210 consecutive regular-season starts end in December 2017 and was relieved of his duties as the Giants’ full-time starting quarterback last September. The reigns were subsequently turned to 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones.

[UPDATE: 5:10 PM ET]: The Giants have confirmed Manning’s retirement in a team statement.

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” Giants’ president and chief executive officer John Mara said in the statement.. “Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history… We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.

“We are proud to have called Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years,” chairman and executive vice president Steve Tisch added. “Eli was driven to always do what was best for the team. Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Super Bowl titles on the field and his philanthropic work off the field, which has inspired and impacted so many people. We are sincerely thankful for everything Eli has given our team and community.”

