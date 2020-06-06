Despite DeAndre Baker’s on-field and apparent off-field issues, the New York Giants reportedly aren’t searching for his potential replacement.

It started with the New York Giants trading up to draft cornerback DeAndre Baker at No. 30 overall in 2019, a move many fans wish the organization hadn’t made whatsoever. Ever since, it’s mainly been downhill for both the team and the young athlete. Baker underwent a disappointing rookie season filled with on-field struggles and an effort-related controversy.

Then in May, Baker found himself in hot water when he was charged with four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. He’s yet to be with the organization since, as the Giants prefer he figure out the legal matter before returning. But does that necessarily mean Big Blue is looking to replace him?

Apparently, that’s not the case, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Dunleavy writes, “The Giants are not actively shopping or even signaling contingent interest at the top of the cornerback market, multiple league sources told The Post.

“As the Broward County (Fla.) prosecutor’s office decides whether to pursue a case against Baker on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault, the Giants are not overreacting to plug a roster hole that might not exist in late July. The quiet is an unspoken commitment to the development of a young secondary.”

Baker’s lawyer, Patrick G. Patel, actually believes they have the case “won” and the charges will be dismissed. But even if the charges are dropped, the league could still discipline Baker for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Last month, Baker turned himself in to Miramar, Florida police and posted $200,000 bail — $25,000 for each charge.

Despite Joe Judge giving off the vibe that no roster or depth chart spot is guaranteed, Baker will likely start at one of the two main corner spots if he returns to the team. In all likelihood, he’d perform alongside James Bradberry, one of the team’s recent free-agent acquisitions. Bradberry spent his first four years in the league with the Carolina Panthers after going in the second round of the 2016 draft.

In the event that Baker doesn’t return or is at least suspended by the league, potential in-house replacements include Sam Beal, Julian Love, as well as Corey Ballentine.

During his inaugural season in the pros, Baker allowed quarterbacks to complete 61.4% of throws for 850 yards and six touchdowns when targeting him.