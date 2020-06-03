New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker was accused of both armed robbery and aggravated assault after an alleged May incident.

Last month, DeAndre Baker found himself in some hot water after undergoing a disappointing rookie campaign in 2019. The New York Giants cornerback was accused of both armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm after an alleged incident that occurred at a cookout. He turned himself in to Miramar, Florida police and was charged with four counts of each before posting $200,000 bail.

He hasn’t been able to return to the team since — Big Blue prefers he handles the legal matter before doing so. Nonetheless, that all could change very soon, as Baker’s lawyer believes the charges may be dismissed by the end of this week.

“As soon as this dismissal goes [through], he’s going to head back to Jersey and start practicing,” Patrick G. Patel told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “If it becomes a charge, then the NFL will suspend him. So the Giants are really just playing it cool right now, which is the right thing to do. Just do nothing until the state makes a decision on what they’re going to do.”

“I think we’ve got the case won, to be honest with you. I think it’s only a matter of time,” Patel added. “But it’s the kid’s life. This kid will get suspended and lose his job, and then the case gets dismissed and what have we done? So everybody’s taking a wait-and-see approach.”

The league could still discipline Baker for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, even if the charges are dropped.

Baker’s legal team claims to have multiple witnesses who exonerate DeAndre. Patel additionally claims they possess evidence that points to Baker actually having been logged in to a gaming console and playing Madden NFL during the time of the alleged acts.

But with the case still existent, it’s very much unclear when (or if) Baker will return to the organization that drafted him in 2019.

The 22-year-old defensive back struggled mightily last year, having allowed quarterbacks to complete 61.4% of throws for 850 yards and six touchdowns.