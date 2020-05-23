The Knicks State of Mind guys break down three highly-touted executives coming to join Leon Rose’s front office.

When Leon Rose took over as New York Knicks president of basketball operations, it was clear that there were some changes coming to the front office. However, one of his first moves was to retain Scott Perry as the general manager.

Chip Murphy of the Knicks State of Mind podcast wasn’t happy with Rose after the Perry news, but three other front-office hires have changed things considerably.

Credit where credit is due, @ChipperMurphy admits he may have overreacted to the Knicks keeping Scott Perry.

“I did tweet at Danny, that I may have overreacted a bit when Leon Rose decided to bring back Scott Perry,” Murphy admitted. “I think my exact quote may have been, ‘I’ve lost all faith in Leon Rose.'”

Rapid reaction podcasts are great for getting things off your chest, but they can backfire. Kudos to Chip for coming clean!

Brock Aller (who was hired before the Perry re-signing), Walt Perrin, and Frank Zanin are three well-respected front office guys with different specializations.

Aller is the “capologist” who is going to be of vital importance once the new CBA takes effect in 2021. He was one of the masterminds behind LeBron James’ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Aller’s cap maneuvering was one of the reasons why Cleveland had the money to bring back James and ultimately win a championship.

Perrin is the draft guru from the Utah Jazz. He was one of the driving forces behind Utah trading up to snag Donovan Mitchell in the 2017 NBA Draft. Add in names like Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward and it’s obvious that Perrin has a unique eye for talent.

Last, but certainly not least, is Zanin. The former exec for the Nets and Sixers was most recently working for the Oklahoma City Thunder under general manager Sam Presti. Zanin’s background is as a pro personnel guy. Building a roster that makes sense on the court has been a challenge for the Knicks in recent years.

