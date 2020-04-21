Leon Rose’s front office is beginning to come together, as the New York Knicks are closing in on a deal for salary cap expert Brock Aller.

The New York Knicks’ interest in Cleveland Cavaliers “capologist” Brock Aller was first reported by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News back in March. On Tuesday, there were multiple reports that the Knicks are close to a deal with Aller that would make him one of team president Leon Rose‘s top lieutenants.

This is Rose’s first rodeo after spending his career as the top NBA agent for Creative Artists Agency. Although he doesn’t have any experience running an NBA franchise, having experts like Aller around is a good start.

His official title is going to be executive vice president of basketball strategy, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Aller has worked for the Cavaliers since 2005, joining their basketball operations department in 2014. He played an integral role for the Cavaliers during their historic title run in 2016.

“He comes up with ideas on things that the league has never heard of, they have to go into their committees to check if it’s OK or not,” Gilbert told Cleveland.com. “He’s sort of a savant with this. He’s a space-creator, the kind of space that [Cavs GM Koby Altman] will need in the cap. He was involved in probably every trade the last few years in a creative sense.”

It’s still unclear how current general manager Scott Perry is going to factor into Rose’s new front office. Logic would dictate that the new president would want to bring in his own right-hand man, but with the current league-wide shutdown, the Knicks have yet to make a decision on Perry’s future.