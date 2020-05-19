Oklahoma City Thunder executive Frank Zanin is the newest addition to Leon Rose’s New York Knicks front office.

Leon Rose‘s front office transformation continues. The New York Knicks are reportedly hiring Oklahoma City Thunder executive Frank Zanin. The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov was the first to report the news and it was later confirmed by multiple outlets.

“He is bringing aboard Frank Zanin as assistant general manager for pro personnel, league sources say,” wrote Vorkunov. “Zanin’s hire isn’t official yet, but the two sides are working toward a deal.”

With Zanin’s hiring, Rose’s front office is taking shape. First, Rose decided to bring on salary cap expert Brock Aller from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Next, he chose to keep general manager Scott Perry in the fold for another season. On Monday, well-respected Utah Jazz executive Walt Perrin, who has a strong background in the draft, was brought in as an assistant GM.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Knicks are planning to part ways with Craig Robinson, Gerald Madkins, and Howard Ellis. It would appear that Westchester Knicks GM and Knicks assistant GM Allan Houston is safe in his current roles.

Although Zanin is coming from Oklahoma City, he has ties to the northeast, and more specifically New York. Zanin grew up in Philadelphia and served as a scout/assistant coach for the 76ers from 1999 to 2008.

Following his stint with the Sixers, Zanin took a job as a scout with the Brooklyn Nets in 2010. He was promoted to assistant GM in 2013 and held that position into leaving for OKC in 2016.

Zanin brings a different perspective to the front office in Madison Square Garden. Let’s see if it pays off for the Knicks.