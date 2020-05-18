The New York Knicks continue their front office overhaul with plans to hire Walt Perrin as assistant general manager.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks plan to hire Utah Jazz VP of player personnel Walt Perrin as assistant general manager.

This hire comes at a time where the Knicks have commenced a front office overhaul.

Perrin’s hire follows the one-year extension of general manager Scott Perry, as well as the March hiring of sports agent Leon Rose as president of the organization.

In a corresponding move, the Knicks will not retain former assistant general manager Gerald Madkins, whose contract expires in August.

Perrin has worked within the Jazz organization for 19 years, overseeing multiple successful seasons as a key member of the personnel decision-making in Salt Lake City.

Player development and accurate roster assessments have been a few of the weaker links amongst the Knicks organization in recent years.

A significant presence in the front office with a track record of solid personnel management has been lacking for quite some time in New York, leading to questionable decisions and a painstakingly long playoff absence.

Adding someone like Perrin with a history of forming a competitive (or at the very least above .500) team with smart scouting and adaptive player progression could become a difference-maker for the organization.

It has been seven years since New York has clinched a playoff spot, but Perrin looks like the perfect fit to assist the new-look front office in creating a winning atmosphere once again in Madison Square Garden.