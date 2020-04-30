Leon Rose is keeping Scott Perry on as general manager of the New York Knicks and there are a lot of ways to view this development.

On one hand, Scott Perry has not done enough to warrant another year at the helm of the New York Knicks. On the other hand, the long-time NBA executive has had significant success in the draft and could be a steady hand for Knicks team president Leon Rose to rely on.

The Knicks State of Mind podcast reacts to the news that Rose is keeping Perry on for one more year. This extra year could be used as a transition year for Rose, who is taking over as a team president for the first time. Prior to taking the Knicks gig, Rose led Creative Artists Agency’s basketball division.

For some, retaining Perry signals that this is nothing more than the “same ol’ Knicks.” For others, keeping the GM on through the draft represents the safe move that was almost unavoidable.

While the NBA remains on hiatus, and the draft remains in limbo, hiring a top-notch GM would be much more difficult. By keeping Perry in the fold, Rose ensures that he has an executive with a strong draft record leading the way.

It’s fair to criticize Perry’s overall roster construction, but it’s hard to ignore his draft success. During his career as a GM, he’s nabbed RJ Barrett, De’Aaron Fox, and Mitchell Robinson.

Perhaps this is a misguided move by Rose, but only time will tell.