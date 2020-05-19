New York Giants corner DeAndre Baker has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the armed robbery and aggravated assault charges he’s facing.

Last week, DeAndre Baker found himself in a significant legal situation that could affect both his career and life. The New York Giants cornerback was accused of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident. Facing four counts of each, Baker turned himself in to Miramar, Florida police this past Saturday and posted $200,000 bail thereafter.

The Giants have told him to stay away from team meetings while he handles the legal matter, and on Tuesday, the next step in the situation was reportedly taken.

According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, Baker has pleaded not guilty to each of the eight charges against him.

Giants CB Deandre Baker pleaded not guilty for all 8 charges related to the alleged armed robbery in Miramar last week. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 19, 2020

One of Baker’s lawyers, Bradford Cohen, claims they have witnesses who exonerate his client. The 22-year-old defensive back would be facing a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence for each armed robbery charge if convicted, unless he strikes some sort of deal.

We’ll find out Baker’s fate soon enough. Nonetheless, his future with the Giants along with the NFL is very much in jeopardy, despite what his lawyers may say in regards to the case. It’s unclear when this legal situation will conclude, so if he doesn’t end up incarcerated, it’s unknown when or if he’ll return to the organization.

The Giants originally chose Baker in the first round (No. 30 overall) of the 2019 draft. After succeeding greatly at the collegiate level for the Georgia Bulldogs, Baker struggled during his inaugural year in the pros. He ultimately allowed quarterbacks to complete 61.4% of throws for 850 yards and six touchdowns when targeting him.